JEFFERSON – Oscar Sanchez led the East Jackson boys cross country squad to a sixth-place finish overall in the North Georgia Championships regular varsity race.
Sanchez finished 29th out of 183 runners with a time of 19:17.85. Huan Zavala (31st – 9:24.03), Blake Craig (32nd – 19.27.16) and Noah Watts (33rd – 19:29.57) finished right behind him. Evan Gates finished 92nd (21:18.93).
Jackson County finished 18th in the boys varsity race. Blake Martin finished 70th (20:34.35) to lead the Panthers. Jaylin Pender finished 87th (21:13.85) and Alex Southivong finished 95th (21:24.44).
Jackson County also competed in the girls’ race, but it only fielded four runners. Anna Warren led the Panthers from 32nd place (25:56.95) and Morgan Eldridge was mere seconds off her pace in 37th (24:12.56). Kendall Goetzman finished not far behind her in 48th (24:34.06) and Kamryn Shaw-Foreman finished 59th (25:03.44).
East Jackson and Jackson County will run against each other again on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Franklin County Pridelands race.
