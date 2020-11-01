East Jackson will send both its boys’ and girls’ teams onto the state meet in Carrollton once again after both qualified for the race at Friday’s (Oct. 30) Region 8-AAA meet at Lamar Murphy Park.
The girls’ team finished as runners-up behind Oconee County in the six-team meet with five runners placing inside the top 20. Lissett Miranda led that group with a ninth-place finish (22:23.24), followed by Emily Parker (14th, 23:57.28), Alayna Castaneda (16th, 24:06.20), Lizzy Smith (18th, 24:20.50) and Kaitlyn Weaver (19th, 24:21.23).
East Jackson’s girls will run at the Class AAA state meet Friday (Nov. 6) at 9:45 a.m.
Meanwhile, the boys finished third to advance to state.
Evan Gates paced the Eagles with an eighth-place finish (17:51.56) and Isael Guerra-Baca finished just seconds behind in ninth place (17:58.12). Three other East Jackson runners finished in the top-20 to round out the Eagles’ scoring: Noah Watts (15th, 18:42.95), Gabe Merk (17th, 18:49.42) and Theron Walker (19th, 18:55.93)
The East Jackson boys will run in the Class AAA state meet Friday (Nov. 6) at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.