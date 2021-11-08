Isael Guerra-Baca finished 27th Friday (Nov. 5) to lead the East Jackson boys’ cross country team to a ninth-place finish at the AAA State Championships at Carrollton.
Guerra-Baca ran an 18:12.31, scoring the Eagles’ best time of the race. Blake Craig finished 51st and ran a season-best time of 18:55.59. Theron Walker (68th – 19:20.84), Noah Watts (76th – 19:26.19) and Jeffrey Fuller (88th – 19:40.61) scored the rest of East Jackson’s 285 points.
Westminster won the boys’ AAA State Championship with five runners in the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian finished second and Region 8-AAA rival Hart County finished third.
Katherine Smith (52nd – 23:59.12) ran a season-best to lead the East Jackson girls’ cross country team to a 15th-place finish. Kaitlyn Weaver (102nd – 26:12.55), Vanessa Vaca-Naca (105th – 26:20.23), Brenda Flores (110th – 26:37.12) and Nova Hanna (116th – 27:02.69) scored the rest of East Jackson’s 471 points.
Westminster won the girls’ AAA State Championship with five runners in the top 20. Savannah Arts Academy finished second with four runners in the top 12, and Region 8-AAA rival Oconee County finished third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.