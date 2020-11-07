East Jackson's boys didn't rank in the top 10 entering the state cross country meet but they sure finished that way.
Led by Isael Guerra-Baca's time of 18:22.19 and 36th-place finish, the Eagles placed eighth in Class AAA in Friday's state meet in Carrollton.
Also running sub 19-minute times on the hilly Carrollton course were Andree Menchaca (44th, 18:36.75) and Evan Gates (46th, 18:38.63). Adding to the Eagles' point total were Theron Walker (66th, 19:11.90) and Noah Watts (73rd, 19:18.50).
On the girls' side, East Jackson placed 11th, led by Lissett Miranda's 31st-place finish (22:41.34). She was followed by Emily Parker (50th, 24:17.24), Katherine Smith (67th, 24:51.58), Alayna Castaneda (80th, 25:12.33) and Kaitlyn Weaver (91st, 25:40.28).
