Both squads of East Jackson cross country runners finished third at the Region 8-AAA Championships meet at Franklin County High School. The teams also advanced to the AAA State Championships.
Israel Guerra-Baca led the East Jackson boys’ cross country team with a ninth-place finish (18:16.88) out of 34 runners. Juan Zavala (17th – 19:43.34) and Gabe Mark (18th – 19:44.97) rounded out the top 20 for the Eagles. Theron Walker (21st – 19:50.08) and Noah Watts (22nd – 19:51.54) were the last two Eagles to score points. East Jackson finished with 87 points.
Oconee County’s boys won the Region 8-AAA Championship with 25 points and six runners in the top eight. Hart County finished second with 51 points and five runners in the top 16.
Lizzy Smith led the East Jackson girls’ cross country team with a 10th place finish (24:17.80) out of 34 runners. Alayna Castaneda (16th – 26:07.76), Vanessa Vaca-Naca (18th – 16:19.88), Kaitlyn Weaver (19th – 26:19.88), Nova Hanna (21st – 26:46.76) and Brenda Flores (23rd – 26:51.93) also scored points for the Eagles. East Jackson scored 84 points overall.
Oconee County’s girls won the Region 8-AAA Championship with 15 points and seven runners in the top eight, including every runner in the top five. Hart County finished 65th with five runners in the top 20.
