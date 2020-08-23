The East Jackson girls finished ahead of five other teams to win the varsity race of Saturday’s (Aug. 22) season-opening Northeast Georgia Championships.
Led by Lissett Miranda’s sixth-place finish and time of 24:23.83, East Jackson totaled 51 points to finish ahead of Hart County (63 points), Athens Christian (72), Oglethorpe County (74), Franklin County (89) and Clarke Central (169).
Following Miranda were Emily Parker (ninth place, 25:08.38), Alayna Castaneda (10th, 25:21.52), Lizzy Smith (13th, 26:44.77) and Nova Hanna (18th, 27:39.00).
East Jackson’s female runners finished with an average time 25:51.
Pace Academy (64 points) won the eight-team championship race, averaging a time 22:00, edging Mill Creek for the top spot by two points.
On the boys’ side, East Jackson placed third in the varsity race with 62 points. Greenbrier took the top spot with 53 points, edging Athens Christian (56). The Eagles finished ahead of Franklin County (101), Greene County (132), Hart County (164) and Social Circle ( 164).
Evan Gates paced East Jackson with a sixth-place finish and time of 18:51.19. Rounding out the top five were Noah Watts (11th, 19:55.36), Andree Menchaca (14th, 20:01.37), Gabe Merk (15th, 20:04.48) and Oscar Sanchez (16th, 20:06.93).
Pace Academy won the 12-team championship race, averaging a time of 17:14.
East Jackson hosts the North Georgia Championships Saturday (Aug. 29) at Lamar Murphy Park. Racing starts at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.