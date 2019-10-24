The East Jackson boys’ and girls’ cross country teams qualified for the state meet Thursday, with both continuing long streaks in doing so.
The girls’ team placed third at the Region 8-AAA meet at Franklin County to earn its seventh-straight trip to the state meet, which will be held Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
Lissett Miranda set the pace for East Jackson on the hilly course, placing seventh (22:54.99), followed by Kaitlyn Weaver (14th, 23:47.14), Lizzy Smith (19th, 24:15.81), Logan Horne (21st, 24:25.99) and Karla Hernandez-Rios (24th, 24:52.78).
East Jackson finished ahead of Hart County (95), Franklin County (119) and Morgan County (124). Jefferson (20) won the region, while Jackson County (72) was the region runner-up.
The boys’ team took fourth at region, securing an eighth-straight trip to state.
Marco Flores led the effort with a sixth-place finish (17:55.01), followed by Andree Menchaca (11th, 18:44.32), Noah Watts (20th, 19:22.87), Theron Walker (26th, 19:43.76) and Oscar Sanchez (32nd, 20:18.65).
The Eagles defeated Jackson County (108), Monroe Area (165) and Morgan County (167). Jefferson (41) won the region, edging out Hart County (45). Also qualifying for state was Franklin County (74), which finished third.
"I felt the teams ran about where I hoped for at the region meet," coach Tomy Sitton said. "Marco and Andree paved the way for the boys with their strong finishes. Both of our teams are young, and I have challenged them to work harder next year. One goal we have at state is to run near the times we ran at region since both courses are challenging."
