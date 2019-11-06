East Jackson’s cross country program closed its season with a 15th-place finish in Class AAA from its girls’ team and a 17th-place showing from its boys’ squad Saturday at the state meet in Carrolton.
Lissett Miranda led the girls with a 52nd-place finish and a time of 23:19.53. Katherine Smith (72nd, 24:05.44), Kaitlyn Weaver (73rd, 24:07.68), Logan Horne (86th, 24:43.10) and Karla Hernandez-Rios (106th, 25:44.36) all scored as well as the Eagles finished with 369 points.
Marco Flores had the fastest day for East Jackson’s boys, running a time of 18:02.3 to finish 33rd. Rounding out the top five were Theron Walker (88th, 19:30.35), Andree Menchaca (95th, 19:38.93), Noah Watts (107th, 19:56.44) and Oscar Sanchez (146th, 20:40.4). East Jackson’s boys finished with 461 points.
“I was pleased with the state performances as they were in line with how they did during the regular season,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “I thought Theron Walker ran really well. Marco was our highest finisher on the boy's side and glad he finished on a good note.”
