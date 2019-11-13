Three former East Jackson running standouts placed in the top 30 at the NCAA Division II cross country championships Saturday (Nov. 9) at Wingate University.
Chase Kennedy (fourth) and Chandler Kennedy (seventh) placed in the top 10 with 10K times of 31:19.5 and 31:31.3, respectively. Shane Shelafoe placed 27th with a time of 32:42.
The Kennedy brothers ran cross country and track and East Jackson from 2013-2017. Shelafoe competed in both sports for the Eagles from 2015-2019.
