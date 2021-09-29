Katherine Law continued her fantastic senior season by finishing second place out of 125 runners in the North Oconee Invitation 5K girls varsity race on Saturday (Sept. 25).
Joining Law in the top four was sophomore Kiley Powell. Law ran an 18:46.18, while Powell finished the 5K course in a season-best 20:14.53. The duo led the Jefferson girls cross country squad to a first-place finish out of 15 squads.
Kate James (15th – 21:55.58), Lillian Parker (17th – 21:57.57) and Emily Byrd (19th – 22:09.45) all achieved season-best times in their top 20 finishes. Isabel Vanderpool (28th – 22:53.38), Lauren Hailey (32nd – 23:06.68) and Mia Hilley (43th – 23:36.15) all finished in the top half of the field as well.
SCHROEDER AND DAVIS LEAD DRAGONS TO SECOND PLACE FINISH
The Jefferson boys cross country team finished second second out of 16 squads Saturday, missing out on first place by just 123 points.
Senior Matthew Schroeder (3rd – 16:38.47) and sophomore Ben Davis (6th – 16:55.34) led the way. Davis ended the race with a season-best time. Garrison Lee (12th – 17:46.01) and Nate Ferguson (13th – 17:46.13) also finished in the top 20 of a race featuring 144 runners.
All of the Jefferson boys' finished in the top half of the field. Charlie Cosmano (18:16.44) led the best of the rest group with his 22nd place finish. Zachary Day (23rd – 18:22.78), Ben Morales (24th – 18:27.13) and Luke Marooney (26th – 18:28.22) were in his wake. Brock Bush (33rd – 18:49.94), Stephen Graveman (43rd – 19:13.43), Caleb Maxwell (56th – 19:32.22) and Trey Adkins (61st – 19:36.11) also had solid outings.
JACKSON COUNTY GIRLS CLAIM SIXTH PLACE
All six of Jackson County's runners finished in the top half of the girls 5K field and Erin O'Brien (21:19.80) led the way with a 10th place finish. Their efforts led the Panthers to a sixth place finish at North Oconee.
Complimenting O'Brien was Anna Warren (23rd – 22:34.47), Morgan Eldridge (36th – 23:15.76), Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (37th – 23:22.05), Kendall Goetzman (38th – 23:24.36) and Alina Jurovschi (56th – 24:19.89). Everyone on the squad ran a season-best time.
The Jackson County boys' cross country team took home a 13th place finish and their best performer was Blake Martin (19:21.86) who finished 49th and earned a season-best. Silas Gillespie (19.38.64) also ran a season-best in his 63rd place finish.
EAST JACKSON BOYS COME HOME EIGHTH
Isael Guerra-baca (18:39.34) ran a season-best and finished 29th to lead the East jackson boys cross country team to an eighth place finish at North Oconee. All of the Eagles finished in the top half of the field of 144 runners. Noah Watts (41st – 19:11.64) and Juan Zavala (44th – 19:13.91) ran person-best times at the front of the pack for the Eagles.
Oscar Sanchez (52nd – 19:26.66), Jeffery Fuller (67th – 19:45.42), Theron Walker (68th – 19:45.72), Griffin McDaniel (70th – 19:46.61) and Blake Craig (72nd – 19:52.63) also performed well for the Eagles.
In the girls race, Lizzy Smith (46th – 24.01-39) ran a season-best to lead the East Jackson girls' cross country team to an 11th place finish overall.
