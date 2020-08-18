East Jackson’s cross country program won’t lack for depth this season.
Nearly every runner who competed at the state meet last year between the boys’ and girls’ teams returns this year as both squads hope to qualify for Carrollton once again this season.
The program also hopes to receive a boost from newcomers it has added to the roster as it competes in a new-look Region 8-AAA.
The region lost Jefferson, Jackson County and Morgan County, but gained Oconee County — a distance running power — as well as Stephens County.
This also marks the Eagles’ 10th season under state hall-of-fame coach Tomy Sitton, who has coached 10 state championship teams — including East Jackson’s 2016 boys state title team — over multiple stops in a 36-year career.
Sitton’s teams open the season Aug. 22 when at the Northeast Georgia Championships at Athens Christian.
Here is a look at the East Jackson cross country teams:
BOYS
•Top returning runners: Oscar Sanchez (Jr.), Andree Menchaca (Sr.), Theron Walker (So.), Gabe Merk (Jr.), Noah Watts (Jr.), Jeffrey Fuller
•Top newcomers: Evan Gates (Jr.), Blake Craig (Fr.), Avery Smith (Fr.), Jacob Mullins (Fr.), Isael Guerra-Baca (So.), Juan Zavala (Jr.)
•Team strengths: The Eagles return five runners who competed at last year’s state meet and will benefit from more depth in this year’s roster, which will bolster competition. Theron Walker and Andree Menchaca (who owns a career-best time of 17:10) are the Eagles’ top two returning runners from last year’s state meet.
•Region outlook: After reclassification, East Jackson finds itself in a reconfigured Region 8-AAA, where Oconee County is the region favorite, according to Sitton. The Warriors finished third in Class AAAA in 2019.
•Season outlook/team goals: While Region 8-AAA will look a little different, the Eagles hope to improve on last year’s fourth-place region finish and qualify for the state meet again.
GIRLS
•Top returning runners: Lisset Miranda (Sr.), Kaitlyn Weaver (So.), Logan Horne (So.), Abby Richardson (So.), Lizzy Smith (Jr.), Karla Hernadez-Rios (So.), Pennon Shue (Jr.)
•Top newcomers: Emily Parker (Sr.), Nova Hanna (Fr.), Alayna Catanada (Jr.), Jessica Rivera (So.), Valeria Alvarado (Jr.)
•Team strengths: Like the boys’ team, the East Jackson girls figure to enjoy much more depth this year as all of last year’s team — which finished 15th at state — returns and will be bolstered by a host of newcomers. Leading the girls’ squad is Lissett Miranda, who had four top-10 finishes last year, including a seventh-place finish at region. She owns a career personal-best time of 20:05.
•Region outlook: Oconee County, which dropped down from Class AAAA, is expected to lead the new-look Region 8-AAA. The Warriors finished fourth in the Class AAAA girls’ state meet in 2019.
•Season outlook/team goals: East Jackson finished third in the region last year and advanced to state. The Eagles hope to duplicate that success this season.
