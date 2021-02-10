Eagle cheerleaders ready for state after historic region title
The East Jackson competitive cheerleading team will travel to next week’s state meet having already made history.
The Eagles will compete in the Class AAA state meet Tuesday (Feb. 16, 4 p.m.) after winning the school’s first-ever region championship. The Eagles finished ahead of Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County and Oconee County this past Saturday (Feb. 6) at Hillgrove High School.
“It has been our goal all season to be the first region-championship team in school history,” coach Bralee Housworth said. “I felt pretty confident that we would be taking home the championship trophy once the girls completed their routine. We did have one small bobble in a stunt, but we were still able to pull out the win.”
Housworth said she is “happy for this team and this program.”
“We have come a long way in just four seasons,” she said. “I’m also so proud of these girls for staying focused and determined in the longest GHSA competition cheerleading season ever.”
Typically a fall sport, competitive cheerleading was moved to the winter due to COVID-19 concerns.
“What some people don't realize is we didn't take the fall ‘off,’ Housworth said. “We have been practicing and working since early in the summer of 2020.”
East Jackson’s score from Saturday placed its second in its sectional, putting it in the top 16 in the state and, thus, advancing the Eagles to the Class AAA state meet.
Pierce County has won the past five Class AAA state titles.
“Last year we placed fourth at the GHSA state cheerleading competition,” Housworth said. “We are hoping to be a top-four team again. Pierce County has taken home the state championship in AAA the past several years, but it all comes down to who puts on the best performance in those two minutes and 30 seconds.”
