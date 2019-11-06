Tallying a season-high total of 80.5 points, the East Jackson competitive cheerleading team finished first out of five Class AAA teams in a competition at Winder-Barrow Saturday (Nov. 2).
“Our routine wasn't perfect, but we still managed to score our highest score of the season,” coach Bralee Housworth said.
The Eagles finished 11 points ahead of second-place Jackson County (69.5 points).
Rounding out Class AAA were Hart County, Monroe Area and East Hall.
East Jackson and Jackson County will both prepare for region competition this Saturday (Nov. 9) at Putnam County.
