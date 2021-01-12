When asked, East Jackson girls’ coach Cherrelle Pullen wouldn’t necessarily say she’s “pleased” with her team’s 5-1 start. She said that might imply complacency.
Instead, Pullen uses another word.
“ … More so ‘proud’ only with the thought we’ve managed to be where we are with a ton of adversity,” the second-year coach said.
East Jackson has been under two quarantines this year, but improved to 5-1 with a 51-34 victory over Oconee County Friday (Jan. 8) in its region opener. The team has won five consecutive games and is 1-0 in region play. East Jackson hosts 8-AAA opponent Hart County Friday (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.).
But Pullen hopes the best is to come, saying, “I know we can give so much more. We definitely have more to give.”
East Jackson has reached this point behind a defense that has given up just 38.6 points per game this season. It hasn’t surrendered 40 or points since a Dec. 4 win over White County — a stretch of four straight games of holding opponents under 40 points. The Eagles have accomplished those defensive numbers with limited depth.
“Defense is definitely the catalyst of who we are as coaches and players,” Pullen said. “Obviously, I’m having to adjust the kind of defense we are playing since we are low in numbers. But I do feel like if we can pick up even a tad bit more defensively we can possibly make a run in the region.”
There’s also time to develop more continuity. East Jackson’s players have only taken the floor together six times this season — far less than many of the Eagles’ region opponents.
“Since we’ve only played in six games compared to most teams who have played in at least 12 or so, we’re going to have to really focus hard in practice since we didn’t get the opportunity to make a lot of adjustments in non-region games,” Pullen said.
As the season and region schedule move forward, Pullen hopes confidence will grow.
“It’s there,” she said. “The coaches believe in them. They just have to believe in theirselves.”
