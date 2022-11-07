The East Jackson High School Eagles recently punched their ticket to Macon, Georgia to compete in the State cheerleading competition. The Eagles finished second in a difficult region.
"I am so proud of this team. They never give up when things are difficult and give it their all in each performance. So excited for State," said head coach Michaela Willson.
