The Eagles only had three high schoolers swimming this past Saturday, but did exceptionally well considering the circumstances. Reed Cassidy was the leader in points and placement, while Sadie Joyner was a close second. Piper Pennington also had an outstanding showing as a freshman in only her second year or swimming.
HS Men - 8th out of 9
