The East Jackson Boys Cross Country team placed eighth at the AA State meet Saturday, Nov. 5 held in Carrollton, GA. The Eagles were led by Hayden Hodges who also finished fourth overall. Hodges effort earned him an All-State honor and a spot on the podium.
Following Hodges for the top ten posting for the Eagles were sophomore Griffin McDaniel, junior Charlie Wheeler, senior Theron Walker, sophomore Jay Dominguez, senior Jeffery Fuller and freshman Michael Kellerher. Senior Isael Guera, the Eagles number one runner for the majority of the season was unable to compete due to a late season injury.
