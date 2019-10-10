The East Jackson Eagles head into Thursday's state tournament play-in game with momentum.
The Eagles are coming off two-straight wins to end the 2019 regular season. The Eagles play Hart County Thursday in the first round of the area tournament. The winner will be one of four teams from Area 8-AAA to make the Class AAA state tournament.
EAST JACKSON 2, OGLETHORPE Co. 0 (Oct. 3): The Eagles swept the Patriots in straight sets 25-18, 28-26. Mya Howard finished with 10 kills and 13 digs. Allison Lounder had three aces, 16 digs and 17 assists. Angel Sheriff had three kills and three aces.
EAST JACKSON 2, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0 (Oct. 3): The Eagles swept Athens Christian 25-16, 25-23. Camille Duncan had 10 of the team's 22 digs. Mya Howard had four kills. Angel Sheriff had four aces. Maurissa Thomas had three kills. Allison Lounder had nine assists.
GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN 3, EAST JACKSON 0 (Oct. 2): The Eagles were swept 25-13, 25-5, 25-14.
WHITE COUNTY 2, EAST JACKSON 0 (Oct. 1): The Eagles were swept 25-18, 25-23. Mya Howard had seven digs, five kills and three aces. Camille Duncan had 15 digs. Allison Lounder had nine assists, five digs and two aces.
TALLULAH FALLS 2, EAST JACKSON 0 (Oct. 1): The Eagles were swept 25-16, 25-21. Mya Howard had seven digs, Alannah Padilla had six digs and Angel Sheriff had five digs. Allison Lounder had three aces.
