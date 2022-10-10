The East Jackson Eagles fell to the Fellowship Christian Paladins, despite a fantastic defense effort, by a score of 30-14 last Friday night (Oct 7).
The Eagles did a great job holding the Paladins to a 28-yard field goal in the start of the first quarter. After barreling down the field, East Jackson made sure Fellowship Christian didn’t make it into the end zone. The Eagles continued to keep Fellowship out of the end zone until 1:26 remained in the first, when a four-yard Paladins' carry put them up 10-0.
The second quarter started off with another Fellowship Christian touchdown on a 6-yard carry, despite the Eagles' defensive effort.
With less than 3 minutes left in the half, East Jackson junior, Omarion Tuggle, made a crucial 3rd down stop to hold the Paladins to another field goal.
The Eagles offense finally struck with 29 seconds left in the second quarter, when Javon Huff caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, making the score 20-7 entering the half.
The third quarter was much slower for both teams. The only scoring drive came when Fellowship Christian completed a 13-yard field goal to put them up by 16 points.
The Eagles defense, however, continued to show out. Nathaniel Heiss forced a turnover with an interception to keep the score at 23-7 entering the final quarter.
The Paladins scored a final time on a 12-yard touchdown carry, but with less than a minute left in the game, East Jackson made sure they were the last ones in the end zone. A five-yard touchdown carry by Dekan Williams finished the game off on a high note for the Eagles.
The Eagles play again on October 21st, when they travel to Union County to continue region play.
