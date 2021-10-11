The East Jackson Eagles fell to the Monroe Area Hurricanes 40-10 last Friday night (Oct. 8).
The Hurricanes struck early with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. This was soon followed by a 20-yard Hurricane touchdown run, making it 14-0 for the remainder of the first.
Monroe Area scored again with 8:10 left in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 20-0.
With 2:30 remaining in the half, the Eagles scored on a 25-yard field goal made by Johnny Benitez.
The Hurricanes ended the half with a 35-yard touchdown pass, making it 27-3.
The third quarter was filled with turnovers and more points for Monroe Area. With 3:33 left in the quarter, the Hurricanes scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. This was quickly followed by a Monroe Area 10-yard touchdown pass to put them up 40-3 going into the fourth.
The Eagles finished the game on a 5-yard touchdown run by Dekan Williams to make the final score 40-10.
The Eagles are off this week and will square off against Franklin County next Friday night (Oct. 22) for their homecoming game.
