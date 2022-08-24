The East Jackson Eagles fell short against the Oglethorpe County Patriots in their first game of the season last Friday evening (Aug 19).

The Eagles got the ball first, immediately making huge offensive plays. Quarterback Randy Smith made a huge pass to Drew Richardson for quite a few yards. Shortly after Quay Hill caught a long pass and ran it in the end zone for a touchdown. The point after was good and the Eagles led the Patriots 7-0 in the first quarter.

