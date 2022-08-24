The East Jackson Eagles fell short against the Oglethorpe County Patriots in their first game of the season last Friday evening (Aug 19).
The Eagles got the ball first, immediately making huge offensive plays. Quarterback Randy Smith made a huge pass to Drew Richardson for quite a few yards. Shortly after Quay Hill caught a long pass and ran it in the end zone for a touchdown. The point after was good and the Eagles led the Patriots 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Eagles defense worked hard and was able to hold the Patriots to only a field goal in the first quarter. After the first, the Eagles led the Patriots 7-3.
Although the Eagles offense showed up and scored early, the Patriots offense was also eager and ready to score. Despite the effort of the Eagles’ defense the Patriots scored a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Eagle defense held the Patriots from scoring again in the second, which resulted in a field goal that put them up 13-7 on the Eagles. Nothing happened for East Jackson before the half.
After the half the Eagles came out ready to play the next two quarters of football. Although the Eagles were hopeful to put more points on the board, the Patriot defense did not allow that.
The Eagles defense once again stepped up and held the Patriots to only a field goal in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots lead the Eagles 16-7.
During the fourth quarter nothing happened for either of the teams. The Patriots topped the Eagles 16-7.
Eagles head coach, Cameron Pettus, is proud of the effort that he saw throughout the entirety of the game by his team.
“We had great effort. We played hard the entire game which I love. We’ve just got to capitalize on opportunities and clean up our mistakes. Just got to keep getting better next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.