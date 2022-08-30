The East Jackson Eagles made the trip to Social Circle this past Friday night to take on the Social Circle Redskins. The Eagles were coming off of a hard fought loss against the Oglethorpe Patriots. East Jackson fell short to Social Circle 25-0.
The Eagles had 137 rushing yards and 79 passing yards on the night. The defense gave up 249 passing yards and 6 rushing yards for three touchdowns.
Gary Maddox and Brayden King led the Eagle defense with three tackles each.
“We did not do a great job of getting off the field on 3rd downs. We did not take care of vertical routes or crossers. We did not capitalize on pass rush or coverage. Three penalties again this week and nine tackles for loss,” Coach Cameron Pettus explained.
The Eagles will be back in action away Friday night against the West Hall Spartans. East Jackson will be looking for their first victory of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.