The East Jackson Eagles made the trip to Social Circle this past Friday night to take on the Social Circle Redskins. The Eagles were coming off of a hard fought loss against the Oglethorpe Patriots. East Jackson fell short to Social Circle 25-0.

The Eagles had 137 rushing yards and 79 passing yards on the night. The defense gave up 249 passing yards and 6 rushing yards for three touchdowns.

