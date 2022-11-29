Both the girls and boys recently finished second in the EMC Turkey Tip-off Tournament hosted by Jackson EMC. Both teams went 1-1 in the tournament.
The girls defeated Oglethorpe County 51-38 and lost 66-59 to Flowery Branch. The boys defeated Lumpkin County 74-65 and lost 95-85 to Flowery Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.