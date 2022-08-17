ej photo
Photo by Crump Photography.

The East Jackson Eagles are coming off of a 3-7 season in 2021, which is much improvement from when the Eagles went 1-8 during the 2020 season. East Jackson has a lot of talent to work with this upcoming season.

The stakes are at an all-time high this upcoming season as the Eagles are looking to make it to the postseason for the first time in 13 years. Coach Cameron Pettus explained that the Eagles have a very “dynamic scheme” both offensively and defensively this season that fits the team well. The Eagles have a lot at stake heading into the season being that they want to break the 13 year curse.

