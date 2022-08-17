The East Jackson Eagles are coming off of a 3-7 season in 2021, which is much improvement from when the Eagles went 1-8 during the 2020 season. East Jackson has a lot of talent to work with this upcoming season.
The stakes are at an all-time high this upcoming season as the Eagles are looking to make it to the postseason for the first time in 13 years. Coach Cameron Pettus explained that the Eagles have a very “dynamic scheme” both offensively and defensively this season that fits the team well. The Eagles have a lot at stake heading into the season being that they want to break the 13 year curse.
“It is year four here and I think we have a very good staff. I think our kids have really brought it on the field and off the field in the weight room. Physically we look good. We look strong. It’s just a building process and I think it’s time to see the fruits of the labor,” Pettus explained.
The Eagles have moved down from Region 8 AAA to Region 8 AA. However moving to a new region is not always easy, but Coach Pettus and team have a very positive outlook on the upcoming season.
“My outlook on the season is very high. This is a fun group of guys to coach. They take coaching very well. I can’t wait to see this come together and get this thing rolling,” Pettus said.
The Eagles have two huge strengths this year. Positive attitudes throughout and being a dynamic football team.
“For one is different attitudes and different demeanors this year,” Pettus said.
“Secondly we are going to be really dynamic. We have been doing speed training with these kids for a couple of years and it has really paid off. I think we are going to be pretty fast. That is always fun on both sides of the ball because speed makes up for mistakes most of the time.”
Pettus and his team are going to heavily rely on the changes of the offense this season. The Eagles are going to incorporate more two back stuff this season because they have more running backs and want to get them on the field.
“We are running a lot of two back systems this year which is going to be different from how we utilize our running backs because they are going to be in the passing game a lot. With quarterbacks Randy Smith and Drew Richardson we are going to see the ball all over the place which is going to be fun,” Pettus expressed.
The offense is going to be heavily relied on this year but you can’t count out the defensive power the Eagles have. Defensively East Jackson is going to deliberately rely on their scheme.
“Defensively we are doing our scheme. We might be a little more aggressive with our blitz column because we have kids that can run a little bit faster. We are not the biggest in the world but we are fast. I think we are going to play to that strength defensively as well,” Pettus explained.
Pettus and his team are ecstatic for the upcoming season and are taking the season one game at a time
“We are taking it one game at a time. We are not going to make it seem like one game is more important than the others. Ultimately we are just going to remember the big picture and take it one day at a time. We will practice one game at a time,” Pettus stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.