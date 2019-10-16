The East Jackson Eagles were in a win-or-go-home situation to start the area 8-AAA tournament.
After a 3-1 loss in the first round of the area tournament, the Eagles' 2019 campaign is over. The Eagles fell to Hart County 16-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 to end the season.
The Eagles played with only seven players during the match. Allison Lounder finished the match with 21 assists, 16 digs and one ace. Mya Howard had 15 digs, 13 kills and two aces. Camille Duncan had 26 digs and one ace. Abby Pennington had 19 digs, three kills and one ace.
Head coach Kortney Kurtz called it a "tough day," and said if the team had its full roster, a better fight could've been put up.
"The seven who were there did their best, worked hard and fought," she said. "I never saw them give up. What made us fall short was lack of communication and trust, something we struggled with all season.
"The girls made me proud ... (Hart County) has a solid program with a great coach. I wish them the best of luck moving forward in the playoffs."
