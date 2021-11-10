The East Jackson football team lost to the Stephens County Indians last Friday night (Nov 5), ultimately crushing the Eagles’ playoff dreams.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians scored the only points of the first half on an 8-yard touchdown run to put them up 7-0.
Stephens County came out of halftime and immediately put the ball back in the endzone on a 9-yard touchdown run, making the score 14-0 with 11:01 left in the third quarter.
Several unsportsmanlike penalties on East Jackson put the Indians in scoring position. With 5:53 left in the third quarter, Stephens County scored again on a 6-yard touchdown run.
A turnover late in the fourth quarter gave Stephens County the ball back in Eagle territory. The Indians finished the game off with a 30-yard field goal, making the final score 24-0.
East Jackson finished off the season with a 3-7 record overall and a 1-4 record in Region 8-AAA play.
