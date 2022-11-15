The East Jackson Eagles season came to an end after the first round of state playoffs after suffering a 65-7 loss to Rockmart. The Yellowjackets dominated on both sides of the ball last friday night.
The Eagles struggled to find their momentum all night, but finally converted a touchdown late in the third quarter. Drew Richardson connected with Talan Jackson for an Eagle touchdown to put them on the board.
Richardson completed 59 passes for 755 yards. Gary Maddox led the Eagles in rushing yards with 752 and with all purpose yards coming in with 881. Jackson led the Eagles with 301 receiving.
Maddox also led the defense with 87 tackles on the season, 59 of them being solo tackles. Nathaniel Heiss led the Eagles with three interceptions on the season.
East Jackson went 5-6 on the season and 2-3 in region play. The Eagles finished fourth overall in their region.
