At the end of day one of Region 8AA competition, East Jackson is sending four throwers to sectionals. Jamal Neal (senior) placed second in shot and fourth in discus, Hannah Kent placed fourth in discus, Jacob Collins placed third in discus and Ryleigh Nunn placed fourth in shot.
“With this being my final year at East Jackson I am excited to participate in sectionals. I hope that this event won’t be the last and that I can make it to state,” Neal stated.
East Jackson has two jumpers that also advanced. Arya Law placed second in high jump and triple jump and Destiny Rakestraw placed third in the triple jump.
Four Eagle runners earned a spot at sectionals. Isael Guerra, Griffin McDaniel, Michael Kelleher , and Colin Ramsey as they placed third in the boys 4x800.
However, there is still more to come as multiple Eagles runners still have the opportunity to qualify for sectionals. Alivia Weaver, Kaityln Weaver (senior), Tatum Jones (senior) will compete in the 100 meter hurdles, Jariah Thomas will compete in the 100 meter race, Antonia Pittman (senior) will compete in both the 200 meter and 400 meter race, while both Kaitlyn Weaver, Alivia Weaver and Jacob Hertzog will compete in the 300 meter hurdles. Israel Guerra (senior) will run in the 800 meter race, while Javon Huff and TJ Jackson will compete in the 200 meter race.
Leading up to the finals Jones shared, “ Running hurdles with Kaitlyn throughout high school has been amazing. We push each other at practices and meets because we want each other to do the best. I get excited and happy about running hurdles since I'm doing something that I love and running with my friends beside me pushes me to be better. After all, the three of us want to run at sectionals and at state.”
Region finals will take place on Wed. (Apr. 26) at East Jackson High School and sectionals are scheduled May 6 at EJHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.