At the end of day one of Region 8AA competition, East Jackson is sending four throwers to sectionals. Jamal Neal (senior) placed second in shot and fourth in discus, Hannah Kent placed fourth in discus, Jacob Collins placed third in discus and Ryleigh Nunn placed fourth in shot.

“With this being my final year at East Jackson I am excited to participate in sectionals. I hope that this event won’t be the last and that I can make it to state,” Neal stated.

