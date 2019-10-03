The East Jackson competition cheerleading team placed second in the Class AAA division at the ninth-annual Cheer Tiger Classic Saturday (Sept. 28) at Commerce High School.
The Eagles, who finished behind Jefferson, defeated Franklin County and East Hall.
"My girls are improving every week, which is all I can ask of them," East Jackson coach Bralee Housworth said. "Jefferson is the only opponent we have fallen to so far this season, which I believe speaks volumes about our program, and Jefferson's as well. I am so proud of what East Jackson cheerleading has become over the past few years."
East Jackson will compete this Saturday (Oct. 5) at the Buford Fall Cheer Classic at 12:30 p.m.
