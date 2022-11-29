The East Jackson Eagles recently placed sixth out of 17 in their tournament at Putnam County High School. Charlie Wheeler, Avery Smith and Seanna McCarty all placed first. Elizabeth Hollet and Harley Kate Smith placed second. Evan Reed placed third and Keely Crow placed fourth.
The Eagles will be back in action tonight at home against Athens Christian and Cedar Shoals.
