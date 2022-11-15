The East Jackson Eagles had a successful first wrestling tournament of the season. The Eagles brought home several medals from the Panther Scramble. Charlie Wheeler placed second and Avery Smith placed fourth. JV wrestlers Hayden Hodges, Tristen Presley, Ryan Lampe, Mason Smith and Ji Morrision all brought home first place titles.
Latest Sports News
- Leopards win first game against East Hall
- COLUMN: Georgia set to take on LSU in SEC Championship
- Bethlehem Christian wins play-in game to secure spot in playoffs
- Like father, like daughter: Winder-Barrow’s family coaching duo enters second season together
- Four Dragons off the board after signing day
- Two Panthers sign to play baseball
- Dragons season ends after first-round
- Eagles wrestling season underway
Most Popular
Articles
- Coach Rich McWhorter Resigns From Jackson County
- Panthers off to a great wrestling season
- Dragons season ends after first-round
- APALACHEE BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Wildcats aspire for state tournament appearance with whole-team effort
- Culture-changing Cats
- Upperclassman leadership powers Lady Wildcats
- COLUMN: Georgia set to take on LSU in SEC Championship
- Four Dragons off the board after signing day
- Wildcats basketball spotlight: Neville Brathwaite continues to grow in his senior season
- Playing for hometown pride: Lady Leopards gear up for another great season
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.