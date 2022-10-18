The East Jackson Eagles finished off their regular season 2-17 overall and 0-9 in region play. The Eagles had a bit of a rocky start but managed to finish off the season as the fourth seed and secured a spot in the Supers.
The Eagles advanced to the Super Regionals Tournament at Rockmart High School. East Jackson faces the Rockmart Yellowjackets in game one of a double elimination series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.