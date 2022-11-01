The East Jackson girls and boys cross country teams are headed to state this upcoming weekend in Carrollton, Georgia. The region meet was hosted at Athens Academy on Oct. 27.
The girls finished fourth overall and qualified for the state meet as a team. Vada Hanna finished ninth overall and first for the Eagles, Courtney Cmeron finished 10th, Vanessa Vaca-Naca finished 24th, Gracelynn Moore finished 32nd, Nova Hanna finished 33rd and Logan Horne finished 36th.
