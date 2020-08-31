A local team is already experiencing the uncertainty of a high school football season in a pandemic.
Due to a COVID-19 exposure issue, East Jackson has canceled Friday’s (Sept. 4) season opener at West Hall. East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey confirmed the cancellation Monday evening. Jackson County, which was off this week, will now travel to Oakwood to play West Hall in the Eagles’ place. Jackson County’s athletic department announced the game via social media.
The East Jackson football team must also cancel its Sept. 11 meeting with Jackson County, which was to serve as the Eagles’ senior night.
Lindsey said a group of East Jackson players had to quarantine after coming into close contact with a positive case. The quarantine will end Sept. 11. Players must then complete a five-day re-acclimation phase after quarantine. As it stands now, East Jackson’s first game will be Sept. 18 at Banks County.
Lindsey said having to cancel, especially so close to the season opener, “was an emotional blow for everyone.”
“Just the rug being snatched out from under you, the teenagers and the coaches, they’re just struggling with that, I know,” said Lindsey, who has a son on the team.
He said the remaining players can continue to practice “unless we’re told that we can’t.”
The football team being sidelined comes after East Jackson’s softball team missed two weeks in August due to COVID-19 exposure.
Meanwhile, Jackson County begins its season a week earlier than scheduled against an opponent it had no intention of playing. But none of that deterred Panther coach Rich McWhorter.
“To be honest with you, we were excited about it,” he said. “I know we’ve been doing our own intrasquad scrimmages but it’s still not that same as us playing … It seems like it’s been a long month of July and August.”
Jackson County must now face an opponent of which it has very little knowledge, but McWhorter said he feels his team is “ready to play.”
“When I say we’re ready to play, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to play well, it just means that we’re ready to see somebody else,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter coached nearly three decades in southeast Georgia at Charlton County where hurricanes, fires and other scenarios often moved games on the schedule. So, he said he’s learned to be flexible over the years.
“Today when our athletic director and principal walked out to the practice field and told me that East is going to have cancel and there’s a possibility that we could play West, I said let’s do it,” McWhorter said.
The alternative would have been to not play until Sept. 18, since the Sept. 11 game with East Jackson is now gone.
“I just don’t know what we would do,” he said. “That would be rough. That would really be tough on us.”
McWhorter expects the news that his team will play Friday will bring added energy to this week’s practices.
The longtime coach also said the cliché of “one week at a time,” is ringing true this year.
“People say one week at a time … I think it really is — to where you don’t even know if you’re going to play,” McWhorter said.
At East Jackson, Lindsey said the school may search for possible opponents to play on its off date to replace one of the lost games.
Lindsey said the program would rally from this.
“We will bounce back from it, figure out what our next steps are and move on,” he said.
