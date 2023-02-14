IMG_2388.jpeg

Pictured below is the East Jackson Dance Team after winning State.

 Submitted photo.

The East Jackson Comprehensive High-Kick Dance Team won the GHSA Class A-AA State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. Members included (from left to right): Layla McKenney, Addy Wheeler, Ariana Tarpkins, Emma Kesler, Kinsleigh Fuller, Peri Farmer, Olivia Beadles, Anna Grace Kennedy.

