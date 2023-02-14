The East Jackson Comprehensive High-Kick Dance Team won the GHSA Class A-AA State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. Members included (from left to right): Layla McKenney, Addy Wheeler, Ariana Tarpkins, Emma Kesler, Kinsleigh Fuller, Peri Farmer, Olivia Beadles, Anna Grace Kennedy.
Latest Sports News
- Leopards basketball ends regular Season with win, advances in Region Competition
- Leopards Showing progress despite three losses this week
- Leopards track & field excels in discus and shot put at Chestatee Throwers & Time Trials
- Lady Leopards face off against two tough opponents
- East Jackson Dance team wins State
- Panthers send nine to State
- Lady Panthers succeed at Sectionals
- Leopards tennis team sets sights on another state championship run
Most Popular
Articles
- All Gas and No Brakes: The Leopards baseball team revs up for new season
- Apalachee trounces Prince Avenue 8-0 at home
- 13 Leopard Wrestlers qualify for sectionals
- Leopards soccer team gears up for new season under new head coach
- Battle Born wrestlers win at area tournaments
- Lady Leopards finish regular season as #1 seed in Region Tournament
- Dragons finish with 10 region champs to dominate 8-AAAAA tourney
- Bulldoggs pull out win over Falcons, extend winning streak to five games
- Leopards tennis team sets sights on another state championship run
- East Jackson Wrestlers' see immense success
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.