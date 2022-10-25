The East Jackson Eagles fell to Union County in a tough 21-17 loss this past Friday night despite a great effort by both the offense and the defense.
The Panthers hopped on the board first with seven points and held the Eagles to a scoreless first quarter. The Eagles quickly turned things around after finding their rhythm in the second quarter and held the Panthers scoreless, while they scored 10 points. At the half the Eagles led 10-7.
After the half the Eagles could not get things going during the third quarter and remained scoreless. The Panthers were able to put another seven on the board.
Heading into the fourth quarter the Panthers led 14-10. Both East Jackson and Union County were both able to put up a touchdown a piece in the fourth. Despite a touch down in the fourth, the Eagles fell to the Panthers 21-17.
Gary Maddox led the Eagles with 77 yards on the night. Maddox also led the defense with 10 tackles.
