The East Jackson Eagles are off to a 1-2 start to the season. The Eagle secured their first victory against the West Hall Spartans 26-0. East Jackson will begin region play Sept. 30 at Eagle Stadium against Banks County.

Head Coach Cameron Pettus and his staff are proud of their team thus far this season. “Excited about the direction of this team and where we are headed. Getting ready for a big home stand will be nice after being on the road for a month,” Pettus explained.

