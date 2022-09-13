The East Jackson Eagles are off to a 1-2 start to the season. The Eagle secured their first victory against the West Hall Spartans 26-0. East Jackson will begin region play Sept. 30 at Eagle Stadium against Banks County.
Head Coach Cameron Pettus and his staff are proud of their team thus far this season. “Excited about the direction of this team and where we are headed. Getting ready for a big home stand will be nice after being on the road for a month,” Pettus explained.
Pettus and his team have a competitive team this year and are able to utilize players at different positions. “I think utilizing Randy Smith at multiple positions on offense and defense has really helped our program. Freshman Drew Richardson got his first win as a varsity quarterback against West Hall, excited about his development,” Pettus said.
The Eagle defense is a powerhouse for this East Jackson team this season. “Defense is the heart and soul of this program. They play with toughness, effort and great attitude. They have been impressive all season long and we enjoy watching them attack the field,” Pettus stated. The Eagles
East Jackson is working each week to bring what they practice together to see success. “We just have to continue to keep improivng each week and putting it all together. If we do that good things will happen the remainder of the season. All of our goals are in front of us. Go Eagles,” Pettus expressed.
