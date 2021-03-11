East Jackson has landed one of the nation’s winningest coaches on the high school diamond to take over its softball program.
Jerry Boatner, who amassed a staggering 1,812 coaching wins and 22 state championships in Mississippi between baseball and softball, was announced as the Eagles’ new softball coach on Wednesday (March 10).
He takes over for Will Bartlett, who coached the team for two seasons.
Boatner, who began coaching in 1969 as a head baseball coach at Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, took over as West Lauderdale (Miss.) High School’s baseball coach in 1973 where he embarked on a historic run with a Mississippi-record 14 state titles. He has an astounding 1,202 baseball coaching victories, also a Mississippi record.
As the school’s softball coach, he amassed a record of 610-135 — also a Mississippi record — from 1990-2008, winning eight state titles along with 13 region titles. His teams finished as state runners-up four times.
Both the baseball and softball fields at West Lauderdale are named in Boatner’s honor.
Boater has garnered a host of honors over a five-decade coaching career.
He was named National Coach of the Year five times for baseball and is a member of seven halls of fame. He was named Mississippi’s Greatest Coach by MaxPreps for all sports. His baseball coaching record of 1,202-347 ranks No. 1 in the nation. As a softball coach, he was selected as the National South Coach of the Year in 2004 by the National Federation of High School Coaches. He was a two-time state Coach of the Year (1995 and 2000) as selected by the Mississippi Association for Coaches.
After retiring from coaching in Mississippi, Boatner moved to Georgia, where he served as a lay coach for West Jackson Middle School from 2018-2021.
Boatner played baseball at East Mississippi Community College and Delta State University. An ace pitcher for Delta State, he helped lead the Statesmen to a third-place finish in the 1968 NCAA Division II College World Series.
Check back later for more on this story.
