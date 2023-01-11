Avery Smith began wrestling at the young age of 10. Smith wrestled through middle school, junior varsity and now he serves as a team captain for the East Jackson wrestling team.
Smith was inspired to begin the sport of wrestling after watching his cousin participate in the sport. “My cousins have always wrestled and that is what really inspired me to begin wrestling when I was younger,” Smith explained.
Smith’s uncle coached USA and seeing him coach also gave him an “itch” to want to begin the sport too. “My brother also wanted to wrestle so my parents took us out one day to a USA practice and from there on out we have never stopped wrestling,” Smith said.
Smith comes from a long line of family wrestlers, but having his brother and now sister on the wrestling team at East Jackson alongside him just means more.
“My brother has been wrestling as long as I have, but my sister started about two years ago. Wrestling is just kind of a family thing for us,” Smith described.
Smith explained that his goals for this season were to “wrestle hard and try to bring home a state title.”
For Smith, wrestling has always been the one thing that has helped him through just about everything. Although Smith has never faced any injuries, he has lost close family members during his time as a wrestler. He described wrestling as being what helped him through the tragedies he has faced.
“Wrestling definitely helped me through it. It helped take my mind off the matter for several hours. Through wrestling I was able to cope with the loss better,” Smith said.
Smith went on to say that many coaches have played a prominent part in his life, but one coach in particular stood out to him.
“I look up to Coach Patton. He truly wants us to be the best that we can be. He pushes us in the wrestling room constantly and he wants us to win. I just really believe that he wants the best for us all,” Smith expressed.
Smith is currently a team captain for the Eagles as only a junior in high school. He described being a leader for the team means “setting an example.”
“Being a leader to me means setting an example for everyone in the wrestling room and showing them what to do. I remember one day in the wrestling room Coach Patton told the captains that he wanted us to wrestle harder. We began to wrestle harder and that influenced the other wrestlers around us to also start wrestling harder and better,” Smith explained.
Although being a captain is rewarding most of the team, Smith also described the hard part. “It feels good being a captain, but at times it can be stressful. Sometimes you want to give up and quit, but you know that you can not do that,” Smith said.
Smith’s proudest moment of his wrestling career was when he made it to state his freshman year. Not many wrestlers are fortunate enough to see success at a young age like Smith did, but he explained that he was “thankful for the moment.”
Not only did Smith explain how the East Jackson wrestling program had equipped him to be a better wrestler, but how to also be prepared for life after high school.
“I feel like being a part of this program has given me discipline. I have learned how to manage things such as weight classes. You can’t just eat and drink anything you want in these classes and I feel like that is a lot like life. I feel like by learning discipline with little things I will learn not to take things for granted later,” Smith stated.
