Faith Kennedy was like any other first year teacher working through the hustle and bustle of all the first year jitters. Until she got a call one day that made those jitters completely worth it.
At only the age of four Kennedy found an immense passion for the sport of softball. It was one of those give a girl a bat and a ball and she’s happy kind of relationships.
At just 23 years-old Kennedy will become the first female head coach at her alma mater, East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
“I think being young is going to be great for us. I did just graduate not long ago from the same community that these girls have played in,” Kennedy stated.
From recreation ball, to travel ball, school ball and even collegiate ball Kennedy is more than equipped for the role she will serve as head coach.
Kennedy has anticipated this moment for quite some time and has made her lifelong dream a reality.
“It’s honestly one of those full circle moments. Like one of the things you think about forever but never actually think is going to happen, i’m excited,” Kennedy said.
In 2016 Kennedy was a part of the softball state championship team at East Jackson. Kennedy credits much of her success on the softball field to her former high school coach Donnie Byrom.
“He definitely ran the program like a college program. From the level of intensity all the way down to the expectations on and off the field. The high levels of expectations that I was held at prepared me for college ball which then prepared me to be a head coach,” Kennedy said.
Upon ending her high school career with a state championship under her belt, Kennedy began playing at Brenau University where she was an integral part of their team.
While at Brenau, Kennedy served a vital role on her team. While there her team won two conference championships and various other honors.
Kennedy also won individual awards all four seasons for first team all conference. She gives much of her preparedness to coach to her head coach in college, Devon Thomas.
“I feel like the relationship with Coach Thomas at Brenau helped prepare me to be a coach because he was always very vocal and straight forward with us,” Kennedy stated.
Kennedy has two goals set in stone for the upcoming season that she wants her team to be successful at.
“My goal is to be competitive and compete,” Kennedy said.
Although being a Coach comes first, that is not the only role Kennedy wants to serve in the lives of the young girls she coaches in the years to come.
“It’s more than just softball. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about making good people and not only being a coach to them but also a mentor,” Kennedy expressed.
Kennedy is excited to be able to give back to the community that gave her so much and for the relationships she is going to form with her players as a whole.
“I’m excited to be back here at East Jackson. This has always been home to me and i’m excited to share my knowledge with these girls and grow the community in general,” Kennedy explained.
