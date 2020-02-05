East Jackson track and field and cross country coach Tomy Sitton has been selected for the USA Track and Field Olympic marathon trials staff.
The marathon trials are scheduled for Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The top three men and women qualify for the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.
Sitton, a hall of fame high school coach in Georgia, serves on two USA Track and Field committees — the men’s executive long distance running committee and the law and legislation committee.
His USA Track and Field coaching experience includes leading the mens' Chiba Ekiden team to a third-place finish in the world in 2005 in Japan. He also guided the mens' half marathon team to a fourth-place finish in the world in 2012 in Bulgaria.
Sitton has been part of the USA national convention for over 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.