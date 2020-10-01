East Jackson’s Kenzie Whitehead was recently selected to the Class A-Class AAAA all-state cheerleading team at the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches’ Association annual competition held virtually on Sept. 20.
Nominated by her cheer coach, Bralee Housworth, Whitehead competed against over 100 other senior cheerleaders from high school programs across Georgia in the first portion of the competition based on the scholarship application. Competing virtually on Saturday through video submission and zoom interviews were the Top 30 cheerleaders selected as finalists. The finalists were judged in an interview and then presented a two-minute routine which showcased their cheering skills. The sixteen All-State cheerleaders were announced on social media after the completion of the competition.
The All-State cheerleading squad will be presented at the conclusion of the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships to be in Columbus, Georgia on Feb. 16. At that time, the Georgia Cheerleader of the Year scholarship winner, the top scorer in the all-state competition, will be announced, and all scholarships will be presented.
