•Coach: Cristina Carrigan
•Key players: Lisset Miranda (Jr.), Jissel Garcia (Sr.), Shania Wegesent (Fr.)
•Strengths: "We have strong midfielders in the center who are confident and smart on the ball," Carrigan said. "Many of our players play club soccer together outside of the high school season."
•Weaknesses: "We are a young team this year," Carrigan said. "Lost a lot of key seniors last year, this means that some players are trying out new positions this season."
•Region outlook: Carrigan said the Eagles go against "good teams." East Jackson plays in the same region as Jackson County and Jefferson in Region 8-AAA.
•Season outlook: "We expect a lot of growth for players individually and as a team," Carrigan said.
