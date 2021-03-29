The East Jackson soccer teams returned after a long hiatus with a pair of road victories Friday (March 26) over region opponent Hart County.
The East Jackson girls began the night with a 4-2 win with Shania Wegesend recording a hat trick to lead the Eagles. Cailyn Bousquet scored the other goal with an from the assist from Taylor Mauldin.
The boys then topped Hart County 3-2 in the night cap. Jordan Gonzalez led the Eagles with a pair of goals, while Jesus Perez also scored a goal.
East Jackson will host Region 8-AAA opponent Stephens County Friday. The girls play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
