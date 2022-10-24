The East Jackson Eagles concluded their softball season after falling short in the Super Regionals held at Rockmart High School. The Eagles fell to 24-3 Rockmart 19-0 in the first game and lost to Landmark Christian 19-4. The Eagles finished off their season 2-19.
