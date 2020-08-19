The East Jackson softball team will be suspended from play until Aug. 28 due to COVID-19 exposure protocol, according to the school’s athletic director, Shawn Lindsey.
Lindsey said he could not comment over whether or not a player had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lindsey said protocol calls for a two-week shutdown, which means the exposure was reported on Aug. 14.
East Jackson’s Aug. 18 game with non-region opponent Banks County was canceled.
Due to the shutdown, East Jackson must reschedule region games against Oconee County (Aug. 25) and Hart County (Aug. 27).
Lindsey said the team’s coach, Will Bartlett, is at work finding makeup dates for those games.
Lindsey said this is only the third instance of a COVID-19 issue related to athletics at East Jackson since the coronavirus outbreak began in earnest in March.
“We’ve only had three situations we’ve had to deal with in the athletic department since March,” Lindsey said. “So, we feel very fortunate that we haven’t had any significant impact, and we are thankful for each day that we get to continue to practice.”
Lindsey added: “I know that our kids and our community would love some kind of normalcy, but we’re also trying to keep everybody as safe as possible.”
