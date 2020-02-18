A round-up of East Jackson spring sports:
EAST JACKSON
TENNIS
Thursday (Feb. 13)
•EAST JACKSON 3 (BOYS), BANKS CO. 2: Ashton Sosebee and Kendal Sosebee both won at singles. Ashton, playing No. 1, defeated Gabe Caudell 6-0, 6-0. Kendal defeated Tyler Morris 6-3, 6-1. The winning point came from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Troy Wilson and Evan Richey. The team defeated Luke Barnett and Luke Edwards 7-5, 7-6 (8-6 second-set tiebreak).
•BANKS CO. 5 (GIRLS), EAST JACKSON 0: The Eagles fell in straights sets at every line.
