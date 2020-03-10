East Jackson spring sports results
GOLF
March 9
•EAST JACKSON 114, JEFFERSON 115 – SIX HOLES (GIRLS): In an abbreviated six-hole match, East Jackson downed county rival Jefferson by a stroke at Traditions of Braselton Golf Course. Marlee Wilkes shot a 36, followed closely by Anna Beadles who shot a 37. Bailey Wilbur rounded out the top three with a round of 41.
•JEFFERSON 170, EAST JACKSON 214 (BOYS): The Eagles fell at Traditions of Braselton Golf Course with Hunter Smith shooting a 49, followed by Jacob Altstaetter (51), Dakota Ruis (55), Seth Irwin (56) and Lawton Dillow (56).
SOCCER
March 6
•EAST JACKSON 6 (BOYS), HART CO. 0: The Eagles got the region win on the road via shutout thanks to great keeper play from Roberto Calix and Wesley Cain. East Jackson got goals from Owen Gates (2), Clay McEachin, Jordan Gonzalez, Sam Shapland and Alexys Garcia.
•EAST JACKSON 5 (GIRLS), HART CO. 0: The girls got the shutout on the road. East Jackson is 1-0 in region play.
TENNIS
March 9
•JEFFERSON 5, EAST JACKSON 0 (BOYS): The Eagles dropped every line. Reed Fulcher, No. 3 singles, was the only player to push his match to three sets.
•JEFFERSON 5, EAST JACKSON 0 (GIRLS): The Eagles dropped every line.
TRACK AND FIELD
March 7
•EAGLE TEAMS PLACE EIGHTH AT HOME MEET: Antonia Pittman finished second in the 100 meters, while the 4x400 meter team of Pittman, Kenzie Whitehead, Leslie Norman and Kaitlyn Weaver grabbed second as well to lead the East Jackson girls Saturday at home at the Eagle Invitational. Weaver finished third in both the 100-meter hurdles (18.4) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.24).
East Jackson’s girls placed eighth out of nine teams.
The boys’ squad had no finishers in the top three as it finished eighth out of 10 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.