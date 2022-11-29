Last Saturday, East Jackson competed in the Habersham Pirate Plunge. Every high school swimmer placed in the top ten in their individual events and had personal best times.
Courtney Cameron was the top scorer with a second place finish in the 100 Breaststroke and a third place finish in the 200 yard IM. She broke two school records with her events, making for three broken school records on the season.
Reed Cassidy also broke a longstanding school record in the 50 yard free with a time of 25.36. He placed fourth in the 50 Free and seventh in the 200 yard Free.
Taylor Joyner scored a third place finish in the 100 yard Butterfly and seventh in the 100 yard Free.
"I am very proud of the high school team for all they are accomplishing. Being a small team makes it hard to compete for overall placement against teams that have upwards of 40 to 60 swimmers, so we work to beat our personal bests and that is exactly what we did this past weekend," head coach Whitney Wilson said
