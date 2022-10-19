The East Jackson Eagles are currently coming off of a bye-week and have a big region game Friday Oct. 21 against Union County. The Eagles are 4-3 overall and remain 1-1 in region play while sitting in fourth in Region 8 5A.
The game Friday evening is crucial for the Eagles as they are hopeful to make it to the postseason this year.
Gary Maddox must continue to make crucial plays for the Eagles in order for them to maintain their dominance offensively. True freshman quarterback Drew Richardson must continue to lead his offense. Jackson Eager is coming off of an injury and the Eagles are hopeful to have him back Friday against Union County.
Maddox leads the offense in yardage with 771 yards on the season thus far. Quay Hill has 361 yards and DeKan Williams has 313. Talan Jackson leads the team in receiving yards with 150 as of Oct. 17. Quarterback Drew Richardson currently is 37 of 60 with 524 yards.
Maddox also leads the defense with tackles coming in with 62 total tackles. Aaronn Blackmon leads the team with sacks coming in with three.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
