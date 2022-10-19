The East Jackson Eagles are currently coming off of a bye-week and have a big region game Friday Oct. 21 against Union County. The Eagles are 4-3 overall and remain 1-1 in region play while sitting in fourth in Region 8 5A.

The game Friday evening is crucial for the Eagles as they are hopeful to make it to the postseason this year.

